Dust Storm Expected to Sweep Across Iraq as Low-Pressure System Reduces Visibility Nationwide

In its statement, the authority said the weather system, combined with active dry winds, has already triggered dust storms and whirlwinds in western Iraq.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A low-pressure weather system is set to bring widespread dust conditions across large parts of Iraq, according to a warning issued on Sunday by the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology.

In its statement, the authority said the weather system, combined with active dry winds, has already triggered dust storms and whirlwinds in western Iraq. The most affected area so far is the western city of Rutba, where visibility has dropped sharply in some locations to near zero.

Meteorologists warned that the dust activity is expected to intensify and expand overnight, gradually reaching central and northwestern governorates. By Monday, the system is forecast to affect most parts of the country, though with reduced intensity compared to the western regions.

Iraq is frequently impacted by dust storms, especially during transitional weather periods and the dry season. The country’s vast desert areas, combined with prolonged drought conditions and declining rainfall in recent years, have contributed to an increase in airborne dust events. Climate experts also link the growing frequency of such storms to land degradation, desertification, and reduced vegetation cover, which normally helps stabilize soil.

These storms often originate in western and southern desert regions and are carried by seasonal wind patterns toward populated cities, sometimes disrupting transport, reducing air quality, and affecting daily activities across multiple provinces.

Authorities urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on highways due to significantly reduced visibility, warning that road conditions may become hazardous in affected areas.

People suffering from respiratory conditions, including asthma and allergies, have also been advised to limit outdoor exposure and take the necessary precautions until conditions improve.

Meteorological officials said they will continue monitoring the system and issue further updates as it progresses across the country.