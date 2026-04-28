New Environmental Education Initiative Set to Be Integrated into Kurdistan Curriculum

The Kurdistan Region’s Education Ministry is finalizing a new initiative aimed at embedding environmental awareness into the school curriculum from early childhood to grade 12.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region is moving toward implementing a new environmental education initiative, as the Ministry of Education finalizes a draft project titled ‘Eco Friend’ aimed at integrating environmental awareness into schools across the Region.

The initiative was discussed on Monday, at the Ministry of Education’s Diwan, where it was presented as a strategic roadmap for strengthening environmental protection education across schools in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Rega Rashid, Director General of the Ministry of Education’s Diwan, the draft project has been prepared to enhance attention to environmental issues in the Kurdistan Region and to embed the subject within the education system.

He stated that the initiative is expected to become part of the official curriculum in the future, reinforcing environmental awareness among students at all levels.

Rashid explained that the draft has been reviewed in coordination with several ministries, including municipalities, agriculture, and culture, as well as the Kurdistan Region’s Environmental Board.

Copies of the draft have been shared with relevant institutions to gather feedback and observations before finalizing the proposal.

He added that a specific timeframe has been set to collect these inputs, after which the draft will be converted into a formal project and submitted to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Council of Ministers.

Program structure and implementation

For his part, Sanan Abdullah, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Environmental Board, confirmed that ministries have been given one week to submit their feedback and proposals to refine the project before it is formally presented for approval and budget allocation.

He explained that the program is designed as a structured educational plan developed by the Ministry of Education, aiming to guide students from kindergarten through grade 12 to become environmentally conscious and responsible.

“The project includes several different phases and will be repeated annually,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah noted that once approved by the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Education, the project will be officially announced, with further details to be released.