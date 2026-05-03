Cargo Ship Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Maritime Tensions

The unidentified northbound vessel was targeted off the coast of Sirik, Iran, east of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the attack, all crew members were confirmed safe, the monitoring center said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A cargo ship sailing near the strategic Strait of Hormuz was attacked by multiple small boats on Sunday, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center, marking at least two dozen maritime incidents in and around the waterway since the outbreak of the Iran-related conflict.

The unidentified northbound vessel was targeted off the coast of Sirik, Iran, east of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the attack, all crew members were confirmed safe, the monitoring center said. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, which is the first reported attack in the area since April 22.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route, has become increasingly tense in recent weeks. Iranian officials have asserted greater control over the waterway, stating that vessels not linked to the United States or Israel may pass only upon payment of a toll—claims that challenge internationally recognized principles of freedom of navigation.

Iranian patrol craft, often small and fast-moving with twin outboard engines, are difficult to detect and have been central to maritime tensions in the region. The United States has previously warned about such activity, with U.S. President Donald Trump ordering U.S. forces last month to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats suspected of laying mines in the strait.

The situation unfolds alongside fragile diplomatic signals. Tehran said it is currently reviewing the latest U.S. response to its proposal aimed at ending hostilities, though officials emphasized that these discussions are not related to nuclear negotiations. According to Iran’s Mizan News Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that Iran is assessing the U.S. reply.

Although a tentative ceasefire has been held for three weeks, regional tensions remain high. Trump said on Saturday that further military strikes are still under consideration if conditions deteriorate, underscoring continued volatility in the Gulf maritime corridor.