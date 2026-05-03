Trump Announces ‘Project Freedom’ to Escort Neutral Ships Out of Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. president revealed that Washington would begin guiding these vessels out of restricted waters under a plan dubbed “Project Freedom,” scheduled to start Monday morning, Middle East time.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a new initiative aimed at safely escorting foreign vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement posted online, Trump said multiple countries had requested U.S. assistance to help free their ships, describing them as “neutral and innocent bystanders” caught in a conflict they are not involved in.

The U.S. president revealed that Washington would begin guiding these vessels out of restricted waters under a plan dubbed “Project Freedom,” scheduled to start Monday morning, Middle East time.

Trump emphasized that the operation is intended as a humanitarian effort to ensure the safety of crews and allow global trade to continue uninterrupted. He noted that some of the ships have been stranded long enough to face shortages of food and essential supplies.

“This process is meant to free up people, companies, and countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — they are victims of circumstance,” he said.

Trump also indicated that the discussions between U.S. representatives and Iran were ongoing and “very positive,” raising the possibility of a broader de-escalation.

At the same time, he warned that any interference with the operation would be met with force, underscoring the seriousness of the mission.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes, has seen heightened security risks in recent months due to escalating regional tensions, particularly involving Iran. The increased instability has disrupted maritime traffic and raised concerns over the safety of commercial vessels transiting through the area.