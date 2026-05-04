Iran Fires Warning Missiles Near U.S. Destroyers in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian media said the navy identified U.S. warships entering the Gulf and issued initial warnings.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian naval forces fired cruise missiles, rockets, and combat drones near U.S. destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, according to Iranian state television, in a sign of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian media said the navy identified U.S. warships entering the Gulf and issued initial warnings. It claimed that after the vessels allegedly ignored those warnings, Iranian forces launched what it described as “warning shots,” firing missiles, rockets, and drones near the ships.

The U.S. military confirmed that two guided-missile destroyers had entered the Gulf but rejected claims of any successful strike. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that no U.S. Navy vessels were hit.

“Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles,” CENTCOM said, adding: “No U.S. Navy ships have been struck.”

Earlier, Fars News Agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had targeted a U.S. warship in the strait, a claim denied by U.S. officials.

The incident comes amid a broader escalation following U.S. actions against Iran and the imposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports in April. Iran has since responded by restricting navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM reiterated that U.S. forces remain fully operational and continue maritime security operations under “Project Freedom,” while denying Iranian claims of direct hits on American vessels.