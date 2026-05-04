UAE Intercepts Iranian Missiles Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

According to the ministry, four cruise missiles were detected heading toward multiple areas across the UAE.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that Iranian forces launched a new barrage of cruise missiles targeting the country, prompting authorities to issue alerts urging residents to take cover.

According to the ministry, four cruise missiles were detected heading toward multiple areas across the UAE. Air defenses successfully intercepted three missiles over territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea with no reported damage.

State news agency Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that Emirati forces continue efforts to repel missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, as regional tensions remain high.

The strikes come amid a broader conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has been ongoing since February. During this period, the UAE has reportedly faced more than 2,750 aerial threats, including around 550 ballistic missiles and 2,200 drones.

In response, the UAE has deepened its military coordination with Washington and Tel Aviv. For the first time, Israeli air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, have been deployed on Emirati territory to help protect major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, reports indicate the use of the advanced Iron Beam system to enhance early warning capabilities and intercept short-range threats, amid ongoing exchanges of attacks in the region.