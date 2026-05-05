Trump Urges Iran to ‘Do the Smart Thing’ as Fragile Ceasefire Holds

Trump said the United States was reluctant to escalate military action. “They should do the smart thing, because we don't want to go in and kill people. Really don't,” he said. “I don't want to, it's too tough.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iran to “do the smart thing” and reach an agreement to end the ongoing conflict, stressing that he does not want further loss of life despite tensions threatening a fragile ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the United States was reluctant to escalate military action. “They should do the smart thing, because we don't want to go in and kill people. Really don't,” he said. “I don't want to, it's too tough.”

The US president declined to specify what actions by Iran would constitute a formal violation of the nearly month-long truce, as recent days have seen Iran launch missiles and drones targeting US forces and the United Arab Emirates.

“You'll find out,” Trump said. “They know what to do. They know what not to do, more importantly.”

Trump also accused Tehran of “playing games” in negotiations aimed at ending the war, emphasizing that any agreement must guarantee that Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.

“What I don't like about Iran is they'll talk to me with such great respect, and then they'll go on television, they'll say, ‘We did not speak to the President,’” he said.

Despite his criticism, Trump asserted that Iran ultimately seeks a deal, citing what he described as the weakened state of its military.

“So they play games, but let me just tell you, they want to make a deal, and who wouldn't? When your military is totally gone, we could do anything we want to them,” he added.