US Announces $10 Million Reward for Information on Harakat al-Nujaba Leader Akram Al-Kabi

According to the announcement, Al-Kabi is accused of leading a group aligned with Iran and involved in armed activities across Iraq and Syria.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Department of State has announced a reward of up to $10 million for credible information leading to the identification or location of Akram ‘Abbas al-Kabi, the reported founder and leader of Harakat al-Nujaba (HAN) in Iraq.

According to the announcement, Al-Kabi is accused of leading a group aligned with Iran and involved in armed activities across Iraq and Syria. U.S. authorities allege that members of the group have carried out attacks targeting diplomatic facilities and military positions in the region, resulting in casualties among contractors and injuries to U.S. personnel.

The program urges individuals with information to submit tips through secure communication channels, including encrypted messaging platforms and designated reporting systems. Officials say eligible informants may also be considered for relocation assistance and financial rewards.

The initiative is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to counter militant activity and improve security for diplomatic and military personnel in the Middle East.