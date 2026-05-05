Kurdistan Region President Concludes Baghdad Visit, Stresses Cooperation and Stability

The Kurdistan Region President said he met with various political alliances, national figures, and partners, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to address Iraq’s political, security, and economic challenges.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani announced on Tuesday the conclusion of a “successful” visit to Baghdad, highlighting key discussions on national cooperation, security, and the formation of Iraq’s next government.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the Kurdistan Region President said he met with various political alliances, national figures, and partners, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to address Iraq’s political, security, and economic challenges.

He underscored the importance of restricting arms to state control and urgently tackling the country’s economic situation, particularly in light of ongoing regional developments. Barzani also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to neutrality in regional conflicts and stressed the need to safeguard the stability and security of countries across the region.

Talks during the visit also focused on the formation of a new Iraqi government. Barzani expressed full support for the prime minister-designate, voicing hope that ongoing efforts would guide Iraq toward a new phase of stability, development, and progress.

Concluding his statement, Barzani extended gratitude for the warm reception and constructive discussions held in Baghdad, noting that the outcomes serve the broader interests of Iraq and its people.