Iran Denies Attacks on UAE as Tensions Persist Amid Conflicting Claims

In a statement, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command said that Iran’s armed forces had not conducted “any missile or drone operation” targeting the UAE in recent days.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s military on Tuesday denied launching any recent missile or drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), rejecting accusations from Abu Dhabi amid continued regional tensions.

In a statement, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command said that Iran’s armed forces had not conducted “any missile or drone operation” targeting the UAE in recent days. The command described claims made by the UAE Ministry of Defense as “completely unfounded,” while warning that any attacks launched from Emirati territory against Iran would provoke a “firm response.”

The denial comes as the UAE reported ongoing aerial threats for a second consecutive day. Emirati authorities said their air defense systems had intercepted missiles and drones allegedly originating from Iran, underscoring the fragility of a ceasefire in the broader regional conflict.

On Monday, an incident in Fujairah—an important energy and oil export hub—saw a drone strike trigger a fire at a key facility, injuring three people. The UAE has since highlighted the growing security risks facing critical infrastructure, particularly near strategic maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials in Abu Dhabi have stated that the country has been targeted by thousands of missiles and drones since the escalation of hostilities earlier this year, reflecting the scale of the ongoing confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The situation has prompted increased military coordination between the UAE and its allies, including the deployment of advanced air defense systems to protect major urban centers such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as concerns over further escalation remain high.