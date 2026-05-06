Kurdish Surgeon Receives International U.S. Recognition in Robotic Surgery

SRC honors Dr. Gazi B. Zibari for excellence in advanced robotic surgical procedures

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), a U.S.-based international healthcare accreditation organization specializing in surgical quality and patient safety standards, has officially awarded Kurdish-American surgeon Dr. Ghazi B. Zibari the title of “Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery” in March.

The recognition was issued in coordination with the Center of Excellence at Willis-Knighton Health and highlights Zibari’s expertise in advanced robotic surgical procedures, as well as his commitment to high standards in patient care, clinical safety, and medical quality improvement.

In its official statement, SRC described the accreditation process as highly intensive, involving detailed evaluations of surgical performance, teamwork, clinical procedures, and quality assurance standards. The organization noted that the certification reflects not only individual professional excellence, but also the broader efforts of medical teams and healthcare leadership supporting advanced surgical care.

SRC added that its accreditation programs are internationally recognized benchmarks in healthcare quality and continuous improvement, providing accredited surgeons access to specialized performance analysis, quality development programs, and international recognition in robotic surgery.

Zibari is widely regarded as one of the most prominent Kurdish medical professionals in the United States, with decades of experience in advanced surgery, medical research, and academic leadership. He has held senior positions in major American medical institutions and has played an important role in strengthening medical cooperation between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

Beyond his professional achievements in the U.S., Zibari has been actively involved in supporting healthcare development in the Kurdistan Region through medical training programs, humanitarian support, and donations to hospitals and health institutions.

Over the years, he has contributed to supplying medical equipment, supporting specialized healthcare initiatives, and helping expand cooperation between Kurdish and American medical institutions. His efforts have also included facilitating training opportunities for Kurdish doctors and promoting knowledge exchange in advanced surgical techniques.

Officials and healthcare professionals in the Kurdistan Region have frequently described these efforts as an important bridge in strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, particularly in the healthcare and academic sectors.

The recognition also comes as the Kurdistan Region continues expanding its healthcare infrastructure, including major projects in cancer treatment, advanced surgery, and medical education, while increasing cooperation with international institutions and Kurdish professionals abroad.

Robotic-assisted surgery has become an increasingly important part of modern healthcare systems worldwide due to its precision, minimally invasive techniques, and reduced recovery times for patients.

Zibari’s latest international recognition reflects both his medical achievements and the growing role of Kurdish professionals abroad in supporting healthcare development and international partnerships in the Kurdistan Region.