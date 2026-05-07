Iraq PM-Designate Submits Government Program to Parliament

In a post on the social media platform X, Al-Zaidi said: “I submitted my government program to the Speaker of Parliament.”

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Ali Falih Al-Zaidi, Iraq's prime minister-designate, announced on Thursday that he had submitted his government program to the Iraqi parliament as part of efforts to form the country’s new federal cabinet.

In a post on the social media platform X, Al-Zaidi said: “I submitted my government program to the Speaker of Parliament.”

Later on Thursday, Al-Zaidi formally presented the ministerial program of the incoming government to Iraqi parliament speaker Haibat al-Halbousi.

According to a statement, the program of the new federal government cabinet will be distributed to all Iraqi lawmakers for review and examination. The names of candidates for ministerial positions will be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament at a later stage.

Both sides stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination to secure parliamentary approval for the government and its ministerial program. They also affirmed that the program, within the framework of the Iraqi constitution and the law, will serve as the basis for the formation of the new federal government cabinet.

Al-Zaidi (born 1986) is the current Prime Minister-designate of Iraq. A prominent businessman and multimillionaire with no prior political experience, he was nominated by the Coordination Framework on April 27 to resolve a months-long political deadlock.

He heads the board of Al-Shaab University and the Ishtar Medical Institute, and is the CEO/owner of Dijlah TV. Al-Zaidi holds bachelor's degrees in law and finance, and a master's in finance and banking.