Explosions Reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island Amid ‘Exchange of Fire’ in Strait of Hormuz

“The explosions at the Bahman pier on Qeshm Island occurred during an exchange of fire between Iranian armed forces and the enemy,” Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Explosions rocked a pier on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, with Iranian state media claiming the blasts occurred during an “exchange of fire” between Iranian forces and an unspecified enemy amid escalating regional tensions.

“The explosions at the Bahman pier on Qeshm Island occurred during an exchange of fire between Iranian armed forces and the enemy,” Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported. Other Iranian news outlets also confirmed the incident, though no details were immediately released regarding casualties or damage.

The Israeli military told AFP it was “not aware of such” a strike, declining to comment further on the reports.

Qeshm Island lies near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, through which a significant portion of global crude exports passes daily.

The reported explosions come amid heightened confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States following months of regional escalation. Tensions have intensified in and around the Gulf, with Iran previously threatening maritime traffic and increasing military activity near Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point of global concern in recent weeks after shipping disruptions and security incidents raised fears over energy supplies and wider instability in the Middle East.