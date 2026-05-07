US-Iran Clash in Strait of Hormuz Threatens Fragile Truce

According to the US military, Iranian forces launched missiles, drones, and small boats toward three American destroyers in the strategic waterway on Thursday.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran remains in effect despite a fresh confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz involving Iranian forces and American warships, raising fears that the fragile truce could collapse.

According to the US military, Iranian forces launched missiles, drones, and small boats toward three American destroyers in the strategic waterway on Thursday. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said none of the vessels were hit and that American forces responded by striking Iranian military targets linked to the attack.

“CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces,” the command said in a statement posted on X.

Iran, however, accused Washington of violating the ceasefire first. Tehran’s central military command claimed US forces attacked an oil tanker and another vessel, prompting what it described as an immediate retaliatory strike on American warships.

The exchange marked the most serious flare-up since a ceasefire took effect on April 8, ending weeks of US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks across the region, including its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

The United Arab Emirates also reported heightened tensions on Friday, saying its air defenses were intercepting missile and drone attacks originating from Iran.

Speaking in Washington, Trump downplayed concerns that the truce had collapsed.

“Yeah, it is,” Trump said when asked if the ceasefire was still in place. “They trifled with us today. We blew them away. They trifled. I call that a trifle.”

Trump also renewed pressure on Tehran to finalize a nuclear-related agreement, warning on his Truth Social platform that the United States would respond “a lot harder, and a lot more violently” if Iran failed to quickly sign a deal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran would relay its position to mediator Pakistan after completing internal consultations.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed optimism that the ceasefire could evolve into a long-term agreement before the latest exchange of fire threatened renewed escalation in the region.