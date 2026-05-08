Iran Launches Missiles, Drones at UAE as Air Defenses Respond

In a statement posted on X, the UAE Ministry of Defense said the sounds heard in different areas were the result of ongoing operations against “ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.”

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Arab Emirates said Friday that its air defense systems were intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran, as explosions and interception activity were reported across the country.

In a statement posted on X, the UAE Ministry of Defense said the sounds heard in different areas were the result of ongoing operations against “ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.”

“The UAE's air defenses are currently responding to missile and drone attacks originating from Iran,” the ministry said, adding that its systems were “actively engaging with missile and UAV threats.”

The latest attack came days after Iran launched approximately 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones at the UAE on Monday, according to Emirati authorities. Officials described it as the first major assault since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8.

One of the Monday attacks targeted the Fujairah Petroleum Industry Zone (FOIZ), a key oil export hub that allows shipments to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Authorities said a drone strike caused a “major fire” at the facility.

Three Indian nationals were moderately injured in the Fujairah attack, officials said.

The Monday strikes also prompted nationwide emergency alerts for the first time in 26 days, with residents advised to stay indoors while air defense systems responded to incoming threats.

The renewed attacks have heightened concerns over regional stability and the security of critical Gulf energy infrastructure.