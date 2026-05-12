Kurdistan Region Expands Water, Road and Agricultural Projects Ahead of Summer

Kurdistan Region authorities launched a series of summer initiatives spanning water infrastructure, road construction, agricultural support, and anti-littering enforcement, as officials move to strengthen public services, protect crops, and improve environmental standards across the region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Authorities across the Kurdistan Region are concurrently advancing a series of public service initiatives aimed at addressing seasonal infrastructure demands, strengthening agricultural output, and enforcing civic cleanliness standards.

According to reports from regional officials, recent governmental actions encompass the completion of a major water supply project in Erbil, the continued construction of a critical commercial roadway in Duhok, the distribution of agricultural pesticides to local farmers, and the implementation of financial penalties for environmental violations on public roadways.

The coordination of these various efforts underscores how local authorities are attempting to manage complex seasonal pressures, infrastructure development demands, agricultural needs, and urban environmental standards simultaneously.

These issues become particularly significant during the warmer months, when water consumption increases and agricultural activity peaks.

The broad scope of these initiatives highlights the importance of municipal planning and cross-sector governance in the Kurdistan Region, reflecting institutional attempts to stabilize essential services while promoting long-term structural and environmental improvements.

Officials Address Summer Water Concerns

A primary focus of current municipal efforts involves securing the water supply for the region's capital ahead of the high-demand summer season.

According to Ari Ahmed, Director General of Water and Sewerage for the Kurdistan Region, there will be no water scarcity issues in the city of Erbil and its surrounding areas this year.

Ahmed stated that the Erbil Emergency Fast-Track Water Project is now 100 percent complete, ensuring that clean water will be provided to citizens on a 24-hour basis.

The report noted that the integration of the project into the existing infrastructure is in its final stages.

Ahmed told Kurdistan24 that 92 percent of the work connecting the project's main lines to the city's general water network has been finished.

The remaining connections, primarily impacting a few neighborhoods situated between the Mosul and Kirkuk roads, are expected to be fully finalized within the next four to six weeks, according to the director general.

Furthermore, authorities are actively managing water distribution within residential housing complexes.

According to the report, Ahmed clarified that investment companies and residents must register as official water subscribers. He stated that once the registration rate in any given project reaches 75 percent, the government will extend the necessary piping and connect those complexes to the general network.

Officials indicated that approximately 45 percent of residents in these targeted areas have registered so far. With the completion of these administrative and technical steps, authorities anticipate that historical water shortages in Erbil will be resolved this summer.

Road Construction Continues

Infrastructure development also continues in the transportation sector, focusing on enhancing regional connectivity. According to local reporting, work on the Etit–Baadre dual-carriageway road project remains ongoing.

The 27-kilometer project, which forms a vital section of the Erbil–Duhok road network, is divided into three distinct phases.

The report noted that construction efforts involve 1,800 workers and more than 1,000 pieces of heavy machinery operating around the clock.

Officials have stated that efforts are being made to complete the roadway ahead of its scheduled deadline, with the goal of opening it for public use before the end of the current year.

To date, 95 percent of the work on the initial 10-kilometer phase has been completed, while intensive operations continue on the remaining two phases.

The logistical scope of the undertaking is substantial. Delovan Arif, the project supervisor, told Kurdistan24 that the construction has required more than six million cubic meters of cutting work, over 30 separate blasting operations, and approximately two million cubic meters of filling work.

According to Arif, the scale of the project necessitated the construction of four major concrete plants on-site, producing nearly 4,000 cubic meters of concrete daily.

The supervisor characterized the roadway as one of the most difficult engineering projects in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq due to the mountainous terrain. Officials anticipate the completed road will play a major role in increasing both trade and tourism movement throughout the area.

Support Measures for Farmers

Parallel to urban and transportation infrastructure, regional authorities are implementing support measures for the agricultural sector.

The Erbil General Directorate of Agriculture announced the distribution of an additional 7,000 liters of pesticide to local farmers.

According to the report, this initiative is designed to eradicate harmful insects within agricultural fields, with a specific focus on protecting cereal crops from damage and preventing the spread of wheat rust.

Hemin Sayyid Murad, the Director General of Erbil Agriculture, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, that this distribution marks the third phase of the current agricultural support program.

Murad stated that 17,000 liters of pesticide had previously been distributed, bringing the total volume provided to farmers during this cycle to approximately 25,000 liters.

According to the directorate, the pesticides are dispatched to local agricultural departments across Erbil province, where farmers can collect the necessary materials.

Murad indicated that the distribution is governed by specific terms and instructions; any farmer with active crops who is registered in the official wheat reception plan is eligible to receive the supplies.

The director general urged farmers whose crops remain safe to defer their collection, allowing those who have already sustained insect-related damage to receive the treatments earlier to protect their remaining yields.

Authorities Tighten Anti-Littering Enforcement

In addition to infrastructure and agriculture, the regional administration has introduced new regulatory measures focused on civic cleanliness and environmental protection.

The Director General of the Diwan of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Interior announced a new policy establishing financial penalties for environmental violations on public roadways.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Dr. Hemin Mirany, the Director General of the Diwan, littering from vehicles will no longer be tolerated, and legal measures will be enforced against violators immediately.

The report stated that any vehicle, whether the action is committed by the driver or a passenger, found throwing trash onto streets or public places will be subject to a 40,000 dinar fine.

Dr. Mirany emphasized that the objective of this enforcement step is to maintain cleaner cities and protect the environment of the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry of Interior called upon citizens to adhere strictly to these environmental instructions to avoid financial penalties and to ensure the aesthetic upkeep of public spaces.

The combination of water supply finalization, ongoing highway construction, agricultural intervention, and new environmental regulations demonstrates a coordinated administrative approach.

By addressing these varied sectors, the regional government seeks to ensure infrastructure resilience, economic stability, and civic order as the region transitions into the high-demand summer season.