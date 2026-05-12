Trump Says Upcoming Meeting with Xi Jinping Will Be ‘Positive’

“It’s going to be a positive meeting. We’re going to have a very good meeting,” Trump said. “I spoke with President Xi, and we both look forward to the meeting. It is going to be great.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he expects his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to be positive, ahead of high-level talks in China later this week.

Responding to Kurdistan24 before departing aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed optimism about the discussions with Xi.

“It’s going to be a positive meeting. We’re going to have a very good meeting,” Trump said. “I spoke with President Xi, and we both look forward to the meeting. It is going to be great.”

Trump departed for China on Tuesday, marking the first visit by a U.S. president to the Asian rival power in nearly a decade.

The meetings between Trump and Xi are scheduled for Thursday and Friday and are expected to focus heavily on trade relations between the world’s two largest economies. Discussions are also likely to cover a range of geopolitical issues, including tensions over Taiwan and developments related to Iran.

The visit follows weeks of failed U.S. efforts to convince Beijing — a major buyer of Iranian oil — to influence Tehran. While China has called for peace, it has avoided direct involvement and criticized new U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms accused of aiding Iran.

Despite tensions over Iran, both Washington and Beijing are trying to prevent the crisis from damaging broader relations, including trade and economic cooperation. Analysts say both sides want stability, especially given China’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern energy imports and concerns about worsening economic uncertainty.