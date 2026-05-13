Donald Trump Arrives in Beijing for High-Stakes Summit with Xi Jinping

Trump descended from Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport, raising a fist as he began the first visit to China by a U.S. president in nearly a decade.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a closely watched summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, aimed at easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies amid disputes over trade, Taiwan, and the Middle East conflict.

Trump descended from Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport, raising a fist as he began the first visit to China by a U.S. president in nearly a decade.

Accompanying Trump were Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, and Jensen Huang, the head of Nvidia, highlighting Washington’s push for expanded business and technology cooperation with Beijing.

Trump was welcomed with flowers and an official ceremony featuring hundreds of Chinese youths dressed in white uniforms, waving Chinese and American flags, and chanting “welcome” along the red carpet.

During the flight to Beijing, Trump wrote on social media that he would urge Xi to “open up” China to allow American innovators and businesses greater opportunities in the Chinese market.

Huang’s participation drew attention as China remains restricted from purchasing Nvidia’s most advanced artificial intelligence chips under U.S. national security export controls.

Despite expectations of economic agreements, major geopolitical disputes are expected to dominate the summit agenda, including tensions surrounding Taiwan, trade disagreements, and efforts to address the ongoing conflict involving Iran in the Middle East.

The visit marks Trump’s first trip to China since his 2017 state visit during his previous presidency. Chinese authorities are expected to host the American president with full state honors.

Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold formal talks Thursday morning at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. Trump is also expected to visit the historic Temple of Heaven before attending a state banquet hosted by Chinese officials.

The two leaders are expected to continue discussions over tea and a working lunch on Friday before Trump departs China.