Kurdistan Prime Minister Inaugurates Soran’s Landmark Bridge and 40-Meter Dual-Carriageway

Masrour Barzani highlights resilience, infrastructure progress, and continued development efforts amid regional challenges

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday inaugurated the elevated bridge and 40-meter dual-carriageway in Soran, describing it as the highest bridge of its kind in Iraq and a major step in the region’s infrastructure development.

The inauguration ceremony marked the completion of a strategic project in the Soran Independent Administration, which links key areas and is expected to significantly improve transportation and public services.

During the event, Prime Minister Barzani delivered a speech in which he expressed satisfaction at returning to Soran for the opening of what he described as a long-planned and fully realized project, now serving residents of Soran and the surrounding areas.

He emphasized that despite difficult regional conditions, development work in the Kurdistan Region had continued without interruption. “Life continues at every moment,” he said, recalling that even during the war against ISIS, infrastructure projects were not halted.

Barzani added that the government remains committed to delivering services to citizens across all sectors, stressing continuity “in both good and difficult times” and reaffirming that development projects would continue in the coming stages.

He also congratulated the people of Soran and the wider region on the completion of the project, noting that it represents part of a broader series of infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity and road networks across the Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister thanked construction company Kavin Group for implementing the project, praising local expertise and the quality of execution, and highlighting the role of domestic capacity in delivering major infrastructure works.

Barzani further addressed recent tragic incidents in the region, including drowning cases, expressing condolences to the families of victims and thanking civil defense forces for their efforts. He urged citizens to follow safety guidelines, particularly near rivers and hazardous areas.

He also touched on political developments in Baghdad, expressing hope for the formation of a new federal government and stressing the importance of constitutional rights for the Kurdistan Region within Iraq’s federal system.

He reiterated that the Kurdistan Region’s participation in federal institutions aims to defend rights and strengthen cooperation based on the constitution.

Following the inauguration of the Soran dual-carriageway project, Prime Minister Barzani also addressed broader political developments in a press statement, emphasizing the need to reactivate key state institutions, including the Kurdistan Parliament and the formation of a new government.

He said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has consistently supported an active and functional parliamentary system that reflects the will of the people and engages responsibly with public opinion.

“From the very beginning, we have supported the activation of parliament and the swift formation of a government, because it serves the people of Kurdistan and the political parties themselves,” he noted.

Barzani underlined that elections are intended to renew public trust in political institutions, stressing that elected forces must assume responsibility in line with the mandate they receive from voters.

Responding to questions regarding relations with the federal government in Baghdad, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of full constitutional implementation, calling for adherence to Iraq’s legal framework and equal service delivery across the country.

He stressed that the rights of the Kurdistan Region must not be undermined, while also calling for a comprehensive and structured approach to resolving outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Soran project is part of a wider development push in the autonomous administration, which has seen increased investment in infrastructure since it was elevated to independent administrative status in 2021.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG has increasingly focused on a long-term strategy to diversify its economy away from heavy reliance on oil revenues, with a growing emphasis on non-oil sectors such as agriculture, construction, trade, and particularly tourism.

This policy shift is closely linked to broader efforts to strengthen economic resilience and create sustainable sources of income for the Kurdistan Region. Within this framework, tourism has been identified as one of the most promising sectors due to the region’s mountainous geography, natural landscapes, and relatively mild climate, especially in areas like the Soran Independent Administration.

Soran and its surrounding districts have become a central focus of this strategy. The development of modern roads, bridges, and transport infrastructure is not only aimed at improving daily mobility for residents but also at unlocking the region’s tourism potential by making remote natural areas more accessible to domestic and international visitors.

Projects such as the newly inaugurated elevated bridge and dual-carriageway road are part of this wider vision. Improved connectivity between Soran, nearby towns, and scenic destinations like mountain valleys and rural tourism sites is expected to significantly boost visitor flows, encourage investment in hospitality services, and support local job creation.

In this context, infrastructure development in Soran is not viewed in isolation but as part of a broader economic transformation agenda. By improving access to the region’s natural attractions, the government aims to position the area as a key tourism hub within the Kurdistan Region, contributing to both local development and wider economic diversification goals.