Iraqi PM al-Zaidi: Confidence Vote Is a Commitment to Stability, Justice and a Dignified Life for Iraqis

Al-Zaidi thanked the Council of Representatives and national political forces for what he described as a vote of confidence grounded in national interest and shared responsibility.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The newly elected Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi has emphasized that the parliamentary confidence vote for his government represents a major responsibility to the Iraqi people, pledging to advance stability, strengthen state institutions, and deliver better living standards.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Parliament convened at 5:45 p.m. to vote on the formation of the new government cabinet, in a session attended by senior political leaders, including Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. Lawmakers gathered in increasing numbers, with attendance rising from 166 to 270 MPs as proceedings continued.

During the session, the Speaker of Parliament invited al-Zaidi to present his government program. Following his presentation, the Council of Representatives Council of Representatives (Iraq) voted to approve the program by majority and granted confidence to 14 ministers in his cabinet. The approved portfolios included key ministries such as Foreign Affairs, Oil, Finance, Health, Education, Electricity, Transport, and others.

However, the vote did not conclude all cabinet negotiations, as disagreements over several remaining ministerial posts led the Speaker to postpone the session for further political discussions.

Shortly after the vote, al-Zaidi posted on X, thanking the Council of Representatives and national political forces for what he described as a vote of confidence grounded in national interest and shared responsibility. He said the confidence “represents a great trust and a solemn commitment before our beloved people,” adding that his government will proceed with determination to strengthen stability, reinforce state authority, and fulfill Iraqis’ aspirations for development, justice, and a dignified life.

The government formation process is expected to continue in the coming days as political blocs work to finalize the remaining disputed cabinet positions.