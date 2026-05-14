PM Barzani Congratulates PM Al-Zaidi on Confidence Vote, Calls for Stability and Stronger Erbil–Baghdad Relations

In a post on X, Prime Minister Barzani extended his congratulations to Al-Zaidi and his cabinet after they secured the confidence of the Iraqi House of Representatives.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday welcomed the approval of Iraq’s new federal government, led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, following a confidence vote in the Iraqi parliament.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Barzani extended his congratulations to Al-Zaidi and his cabinet after they secured the confidence of the Iraqi House of Representatives.

“I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and his cabinet on winning the confidence of the Iraqi House of Representatives. I hope this will be the beginning of a new phase of stability and peace in Iraq, the resolution of all issues, the implementation of the Constitution, and improved relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government,” Barzani wrote.

His remarks came as Iraqi lawmakers approved the formation of the new cabinet on Thursday after months of political deadlock and negotiations. According to parliamentary procedure, a government is granted confidence when it secures a majority approval of its ministerial lineup.

Official statements confirmed that 14 ministerial nominees were approved during the session, while several key portfolios remain under negotiation among political blocs. The final cabinet is expected to include 23 ministers, though it has not yet been fully completed.

The government of Al-Zaidi was formed after he was tasked with forming a cabinet on April 27, making him Iraq’s youngest prime minister at the age of 40. During the parliamentary session, he presented his government's program.