PM Barzani, Iraqi PM Al-Zaidi Discuss Erbil-Baghdad Relations During Phone Call

Prime Minister Barzani expressed hope that the new federal cabinet will contribute to strengthening peace and stability across Iraq and open a new phase of improved relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call with newly elected Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi, congratulating him on securing the post and wishing him success in winning the confidence of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed hope that the new federal cabinet will contribute to strengthening peace and stability across Iraq and open a new phase of improved relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad.

His remarks came as Iraqi lawmakers approved the formation of the new cabinet on Thursday, following months of political deadlock and negotiations. Under parliamentary procedure, a government is granted confidence once it secures a majority vote for its ministerial lineup.

Official statements confirmed that 14 ministerial nominees were approved during the session, while several key portfolios remain under negotiation among political blocs. The full cabinet is expected to comprise 23 ministers, though it has not yet been fully completed.

Prime Minister Al-Zaidi’s government was formed after he was tasked with forming a cabinet on April 27. At 40 years old, he becomes Iraq’s youngest prime minister. During the parliamentary session, he also presented his government’s program, outlining his cabinet’s policy priorities.