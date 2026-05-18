KDP, Other Parties Consider Legal Action Over Iraqi Parliament Vote

The KDP and several Iraqi political factions are considering legal action over disputed parliamentary voting procedures that blocked key cabinet nominees, escalating pressure on Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi and threatening further delays in Prime Minister Ali Zaidi's government formation process.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Political factions in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), are considering legal action regarding the recent parliamentary session that failed to grant confidence to several ministerial candidates.

In a statement to Kurdistan24 on Monday, KDP lawmaker Salwan Taha Akreiy said that the party is scrutinizing the voting process overseen by the Speaker of Parliament, Haibat al-Halbousi, and may escalate its concerns to the Federal Supreme Court.

The controversy highlights the intense political friction surrounding the ongoing formation of Prime Minister Ali Zaidi's cabinet.

The core of the current parliamentary dispute centers on the procedural mechanics of the recent confidence vote.

Several high-profile candidates failed to secure the necessary parliamentary support, leading party officials to dispute the validity and fairness of the session.

The potential for legal challenges from major political blocs threatens to delay the confirmation of the remaining vacant ministries, complicating Iraq's broader government formation process and institutional stability.

Dispute Emerges Over Cabinet Vote

The KDP's primary objection involves the voting process for its candidate, Rebaz Hamlan, who was nominated for the federal post of Minister of Construction and Housing.

According to the report, Salwan Akreiy told Kurdistan24 that the KDP faction is actively investigating the circumstances that led to Hamlan's failure to secure parliamentary confidence.

Akreiy alleged that the voting procedure for the KDP candidate was severely flawed.

According to the lawmaker's remarks, the reading of the candidate's name and the subsequent vote lasted merely seven seconds before it was abruptly announced that the necessary threshold of votes had not been reached.

The KDP maintains that this swift rejection raises questions about the procedural integrity of the session.

Parties Consider Federal Court Action

In response to these concerns, the KDP is evaluating its institutional options.

Akreiy indicated that filing a formal lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court against Speaker al-Halbousi is actively being considered.

The report noted that if the party ultimately decides against pursuing a legal challenge, they will be required by law to withdraw Hamlan's candidacy and nominate a replacement for the Ministry of Construction and Housing.

The KDP is not alone in its dissatisfaction with the parliamentary session.

According to Akreiy's statements cited in the report, the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, also intends to file a lawsuit in the Federal Court following the failure of its candidates for the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Higher Education.

Furthermore, the report indicated that the Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, has begun its own efforts to challenge the Speaker of Parliament regarding the voting procedures affecting their ministerial candidate.

Government Formation Faces Delays

The procedural disputes and potential legal challenges are expected to significantly delay the completion of the new federal government.

Last Thursday, the Iraqi Parliament successfully granted confidence to 14 ministers within Ali Zaidi's cabinet.

However, the report noted that several key ministries remain vacant due to the contested voting outcomes.

The timeline for resolving these vacancies appears prolonged.

According to the KDP parliamentarian, the required vote on the remaining ministerial positions may be delayed until July.

Akreiy attributed this anticipated delay to the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday and the parliament's scheduled legislative recess.

As a result, the incoming administration will likely have to navigate its initial months in office with a partially formed cabinet while the political blocs attempt to resolve their procedural and legal disputes.

Political discussions and potential legal reviews surrounding Iraq's remaining cabinet positions and parliamentary voting procedures are expected to continue in the coming weeks as government formation efforts persist.