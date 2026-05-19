Iraq Condemns Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Rejects Use of Its Territory Against Neighbors

Baghdad says security forces are investigating incident after Riyadh reported intercepting three drones entering from Iraqi airspace

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi government on Tuesday strongly condemned recent drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and reiterated that it would not allow Iraqi territory, airspace, or waters to be used for attacks against neighboring countries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Iraqi government spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi said Baghdad remains committed to its “firm and historic position” regarding relations with regional countries and stressed Iraq’s support for the security and stability of Arab states.

Al-Awadi said the Iraqi government “strongly condemns” the drone attacks carried out against Saudi Arabia, amid heightened tensions in the region following reports that Saudi air defenses intercepted three drones allegedly entering the kingdom from Iraqi airspace.

He emphasized that Iraq’s relevant military institutions had not recorded any information indicating that Iraqi airspace had been used in the attacks.

“The Iraqi institutions are fully prepared to cooperate and follow up on any information related to these attacks,” the statement said.

The spokesperson further stressed that Iraq categorically rejects the use of its land, airspace, or territorial waters to launch attacks against neighboring countries, adding that Iraqi security forces have taken all necessary measures to prevent any such attempts.

He also warned that authorities would show “no tolerance” toward individuals or groups seeking to violate Iraqi sovereignty or damage Baghdad’s relations with Saudi Arabia and other neighboring states.

The statement followed remarks in recent days by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense, which announced that the kingdom’s air defense systems intercepted and destroyed three drones that had entered Saudi airspace from Iraq.

On Monday, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed deep concern over the reports while denying that the drones had been launched from or crossed through Iraqi territory.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Iraqi authorities immediately opened investigations into the incident and noted that Iraq’s radar and air defense systems had detected no drone activity originating from or passing through the country.

“The competent Iraqi authorities have begun immediate investigations and no information has been recorded through Iraq’s air defense and radar systems indicating the passage or launch of those drones from Iraqi territory,” the ministry said.

Baghdad additionally called on Saudi authorities to cooperate and exchange information in order to reach accurate conclusions that would enhance the security and stability of both countries.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry reiterated Baghdad’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Riyadh and rejected any actions that could undermine regional security.

“Iraq’s position remains unchanged in rejecting any attack targeting neighboring countries. We respect the sovereignty and national security of states and reject any actions that could destabilize the region or harm our relations,” the ministry added.

The diplomatic exchange came a day after Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki announced that Saudi forces had intercepted and destroyed three drones after they violated the kingdom’s airspace.

Al-Maliki said Saudi Arabia reserves the right to respond “at the appropriate time and place,” adding that the kingdom would take all necessary operational measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The incident has raised concerns over the possibility of broader regional escalation, particularly as Iraq continues to balance sensitive relations with neighboring countries while attempting to prevent its territory from becoming a battleground for regional conflicts involving armed factions and external actors.