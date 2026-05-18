Iraq Denies Drones Entered Saudi Arabia from Its Territory, Calls for Joint Investigation

The ministry said Iraqi authorities had immediately launched investigations to gather details surrounding the incident, emphasizing that Iraq’s air defense and radar systems had not recorded any drone activity originating from or crossing Iraqi territory.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed deep concern over reports that three drones had targeted facilities in Saudi Arabia, while denying that the drones were launched or passed through Iraqi territory.

In a statement, the ministry said Iraqi authorities had immediately launched investigations to gather details surrounding the incident, emphasizing that Iraq’s air defense and radar systems had not recorded any drone activity originating from or crossing Iraqi territory.

“The competent Iraqi authorities have begun immediate investigations and no information has been recorded through Iraq’s air defense and radar systems indicating the passage or launch of those drones from Iraqi territory,” the statement said.

Baghdad also called on Saudi authorities to cooperate and share information in order to reach accurate conclusions that would strengthen the security and stability of both countries.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry reiterated Baghdad’s commitment to maintaining strong relations with Riyadh and rejected any actions that could threaten regional stability.

“Iraq’s position remains unchanged in rejecting any attack targeting neighboring countries. We respect the sovereignty and national security of states and reject any actions that could destabilize the region or harm our relations,” the ministry added.

The statement came a day after Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced that three drones entering the kingdom’s airspace from Iraq had been intercepted and destroyed amid heightened regional tensions.

Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday that the drones violated Saudi airspace before being intercepted and downed by Saudi forces.

Al-Maliki stressed that Saudi Arabia reserves the right to respond, “at the appropriate time and place,” adding that the kingdom would take all necessary operational measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.