Iran Warns It Will Open ‘New Fronts’ if War Resumes

An Iranian military spokesman said Tehran has used the ceasefire period to strengthen combat capabilities and prepare for future conflict.

2 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) - Iranian military spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned on Tuesday that Iran would open “new fronts” against its enemies if war resumes in the region, as tensions between Tehran, Washington, and Israel continue escalating despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

According to remarks carried by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB on Tuesday, Akraminia said the Iranian military has treated the current ceasefire period as part of an ongoing wartime situation rather than a phase of de-escalation.

“The Iranian army considers the ceasefire period as a period of war and has used this opportunity to strengthen its combat capabilities,” Akraminia said.

He also warned that Iran would expand the scope of confrontation if another war breaks out.

The remarks came as US Senator Lindsey Graham said negotiations with Iran have “hit a wall,” calling for stronger economic and military pressure against Tehran.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Graham warned that Iran’s energy infrastructure, including the strategic Kharg Island oil terminal, could become a future target if regional tensions escalate further.

The comments followed recent attacks reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday noon, one of Tehran’s key strategic locations near the Strait of Hormuz, amid growing fears that the confrontation could increasingly focus on energy infrastructure and maritime routes.

Iranian officials and military commanders have repeatedly signaled in recent weeks that Tehran is prepared for a prolonged regional confrontation and could expand the conflict geographically if attacked again.

The latest threats also come amid continued concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass, alongside fears of wider instability across Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf region.

Despite ongoing diplomatic contacts and indirect negotiations, tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high following the war that began in February 2026 with coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran later responded with missile attacks targeting Israel and multiple US military facilities across the region.