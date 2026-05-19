KRG Says Over 800,000 Public Sector Beneficiaries Receive Bank Cards Through MyAccount Program

According to the ministry, more than 900,000 public sector beneficiaries have so far registered for bank accounts through the initiative.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Tuesday that more than 800,000 public sector beneficiaries have received bank cards through the KRG’s financial inclusion initiative, MyAccount.

The MyAccount program was launched in 2023 by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as part of the ninth cabinet’s reform agenda aimed at expanding financial inclusion and improving access to retail banking services across the Kurdistan Region.

According to the ministry, more than 900,000 public sector beneficiaries have so far registered for bank accounts through the initiative.

Under the program, citizens receive direct notifications regarding registration procedures, card delivery, and salary payments, helping streamline access to banking services and reduce administrative delays.

The ministry also stated that participating banks have installed more than 600 new automated teller machines (ATMs) throughout the Kurdistan Region, improving access to cash withdrawals and reducing waiting times for beneficiaries.

Officials expect the number of ATMs to surpass 1,000 by the end of the program, in accordance with regulations set by the Central Bank of Iraq.