Ex-South Korean Diplomat Says Kurdistan24 English Is His ‘Primary News Source’

Former South Korean Consul General in Erbil says Kurdistan24’s English website became his daily and primary source for news during his diplomatic mission in the Kurdistan Region

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a rare gesture of public praise toward a regional media outlet, the former Consul General of South Korea in Erbil has commended Kurdistan24 English for its professionalism, speed, and accuracy in covering developments across the Kurdistan Region and beyond.

Seungcheol Lim made the remarks during a special interview with Kurdistan24, which is scheduled to air in full on Saturday evening.

During the interview, the former diplomat reflected on several issues related to diplomacy and his personal experience in the Kurdistan Region throughout his tenure in Erbil.

At the beginning of the conversation, Lim expressed his happiness and pride that his final media interview before departing the Kurdistan Region was conducted with Kurdistan24.

He praised the media outlet’s high professional standards, emphasizing what he described as its “speed and complete accuracy in covering and delivering the news.”

Lim also revealed that he regularly visited Kurdistan24’s English-language website and relied on it daily as his primary source for reading news.

In another part of the interview, the former South Korean consul spoke about his two-and-a-half-year experience working in Erbil, noting that he had visited many different areas across the Kurdistan Region during that period.

According to Lim, the Kurdistan Region possesses a rich social and cultural character that can be defined through four key qualities.

He pointed to the Region’s diversity and multiculturalism, which he said give Kurdistan a unique beauty and identity.

The diplomat also praised the hospitality of the people of Kurdistan, describing them as a society whose doors are always open to visitors and guests.

Lim further highlighted what he described as the intelligence and capabilities of the Kurdish people, calling them an important human asset for the future.

He concluded by emphasizing the resilience of the people of Kurdistan, saying they have demonstrated a “steel-like determination” that enabled them to overcome some of the most difficult crises successfully.

The full interview will provide broader insights into the diplomat’s experience in the Kurdistan Region and his views on its society, culture, and future.