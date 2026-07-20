Trump Vows Iran Will Pay 'Many Times Over' After U.S. Troops Killed in Jordan

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iran it would pay "many times over" for every American soldier killed, following the deaths of three U.S. service members and the disappearance of another after Iranian missile and drone strikes on a military base in Jordan.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He added that the directive had been passed to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Daniel Caine, and other military leaders.

The warning came after the U.S. military identified two soldiers who died following recent Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. The strikes marked the first time U.S. troops have been killed by direct Iranian fire since the opening weeks of the conflict.

The fallen soldiers were identified as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

According to the U.S. military, Gonzales, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany, was killed on July 17. Feehan, who served with the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, died on Saturday from wounds sustained in the same attack.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said a third American service member remains missing in action. The command said unidentified human remains recovered from the attack site are undergoing forensic verification to determine their identity.

CENTCOM also reported that four additional U.S. service members were injured in the attack. They were treated at a hospital in Jordan and have since been discharged.

The latest casualties underscore the escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran, as both sides continue to exchange military strikes across the region.