Kurdistan Region President Congratulates UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Pledges Stronger Ties

“The Kurdistan Region and Iraq have strong and historic ties with the UK, and we look forward to working together to advance our shared values,” Kurdistan Region President Barzani wrote.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reaffirming the strong and historic relationship between the UK, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq.

In a post on X, Barzani wished Burnham success in his new role and expressed hope for closer cooperation.

“I congratulate Andy Burnham on his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Kurdistan Region and Iraq have strong and historic ties with the UK, and we look forward to working together to advance our shared values,” Kurdistan Region President Barzani wrote.

His message came shortly after Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also extended congratulations to Burnham, saying he looked forward to working together to further strengthen the close partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

Burnham assumed office as Britain's prime minister on Monday, following the resignation of Keir Starmer. He also became leader of the Labor Party and returned to Parliament as the Member of Parliament for Makerfield after the June general election.

Before entering Downing Street, Burnham served as Mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 to 2026, where he gained national recognition for bringing the region's bus network under public control through the Bee Network and for advocating on behalf of northern England during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burnham was first elected to the House of Commons in 2001 as the MP for Leigh and later held several senior cabinet positions, including Culture Secretary and Health Secretary under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. He also served in a number of shadow cabinet roles while in opposition.

Upon taking office, Burnham described his government as a "circuit breaker" for British politics, pledging to pursue greater regional devolution and a broader redistribution of power across the United Kingdom.