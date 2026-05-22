U.S. Lawmaker Emphasizes 'Very Strong' Ties and Security Partnership With Kurdistan Region

U.S. Congressman Don Beyer described U.S.-Kurdistan Region relations as "very strong," praising Kurdish forces as essential partners in defeating ISIS and supporting regional stability. Beyer also highlighted future business cooperation and the contributions of Kurdish-Americans.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - United States Representative Don Beyer characterized the diplomatic and security relationship between Washington and the Kurdish people as "very strong," highlighting the Kurdistan Region's essential role in international counterterrorism operations and regional stability.

Speaking on Friday to Kurdistan24's Washington, D.C., bureau chief, Rahim Rashidi, the Democratic congressman from Virginia's 8th district outlined the multidimensional nature of the U.S.-Kurdistan partnership.

Beyer pointed to ongoing military coordination, prospective economic opportunities, and the civic contributions of the Kurdish diaspora as foundational elements of the bilateral relationship.

Security Cooperation and Counterterrorism

A central focus of Beyer's remarks was the active security coordination between U.S. forces and the Kurdistan Region, particularly concerning the enduring military campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS).

The congressman framed Kurdish forces as indispensable allies in securing American strategic interests abroad.

"I think the Kurds have been essential partners in our national security and in making a more peaceful world," Beyer told Kurdistan24.

The diplomatic relationship between the United States and the Kurdistan Region is rooted in decades of strategic alignment, formalized through continuous engagement across successive U.S. administrations.

This partnership deepened significantly in 2014 when the U.S.-led Global Coalition partnered with Peshmerga forces to halt the advance of ISIS in Iraq.

"We work together to defeat ISIS," Beyer noted, acknowledging the joint operational history that continues to define the defense architecture of the region today.

Economic Initiatives and Trade

Beyond defense and military cooperation, Beyer addressed the potential for expanding bilateral commercial ties.

The congressman signaled an institutional interest in transitioning the partnership toward broader economic development and private-sector investment.

Anticipating a shift toward long-term economic integration, Beyer stated, "Hopefully there'll be many business ventures we can do together in the years to come."

His comments reflect ongoing efforts by both Washington and Erbil to encourage foreign direct investment and commercial trade.

Both governments have frequently emphasized the importance of diversifying the U.S.-Kurdistan partnership beyond its traditional security-focused mandate to include robust economic frameworks.

Recognizing the Kurdish-American Diaspora

In addition to international diplomacy, the Virginia representative highlighted the domestic impact of Kurdish immigrants residing in the United States.

He praised the integration and cultural preservation efforts of the diaspora community.

"We're very proud of the Kurdish Americans, the people who have come here to become American citizens but to bring their Kurdish traditions and history with them," Beyer said.

The Kurdish-American community has grown steadily over recent decades, with significant populations establishing themselves across the United States.

Virginia, which Beyer represents, is home to a notable portion of this demographic, adding local political relevance to his national security observations.

Lawmakers frequently acknowledge the diaspora for its role in fostering civic engagement and maintaining a cultural bridge between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

The remarks by Congressman Beyer underscore the established institutional cooperation between Washington and Erbil.

As the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East evolves, the United States and the Kurdistan Region continue to prioritize their long-standing security partnership while exploring avenues for future economic and cultural collaboration.