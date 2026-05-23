Prime Minister Barzani Highlights Positive Momentum in Baghdad Meetings

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister said Iraqi leaders agreed that the salary issue and other outstanding disputes must be resolved separately from political disagreements.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday said his meetings with senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad had produced “positive responses” regarding efforts to resolve longstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly the issue of public sector salaries and farmers’ financial dues.

Speaking during a press conference, Prime Minister Barzani said he was pleased with his meeting with former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, describing the relationship between both sides as longstanding and strong.

“We were pleased to meet Mohammed al-Halbousi. We share a long and deep-rooted relationship,” PM Barzani said.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister explained that the purpose of the meetings in Baghdad was to address existing disputes and open a new chapter of cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

“We met today so we can resolve the existing issues and take new steps toward thinking about a better future and supporting the current federal system,” he stated.

Prime Minister Barzani acknowledged that political differences naturally exist between parties, but expressed hope that stronger relations and new understandings could emerge from the ongoing dialogue.

“Political views differ at times, but we hope we can take newer steps and strengthen our relations further,” he added.

Masrour Barzani stressed that all political parties and officials he met in Baghdad agreed that the Kurdistan Region’s salary issue must be resolved fundamentally and separately from other political matters.

“All the parties we met today emphasized that the salary issue must be resolved at its core and should not be linked to any other matter,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that discussions with senior Iraqi officials covered a wide range of unresolved issues affecting the Kurdistan Region.

“We discussed all issues with senior Iraqi officials, and we received positive responses regarding salaries, farmers’ dues, and all the existing problems,” Barzani stated.

He said all sides agreed that the disputes must ultimately be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.

The remarks came as Prime Minister Barzani continued a series of high-level meetings in Baghdad focused on constitutional dialogue, political coordination, and strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.