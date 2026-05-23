Azm Alliance Leader Emphasizes Constitutional Path To Resolving Iraq’s Political Challenges

The head of the Azm Alliance stressed the importance of continued dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad, political stability, and completing Iraq’s cabinet formation process

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai on Saturday stressed the importance of resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through constitutional mechanisms during a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Azm Alliance, al-Samarrai welcomed Prime Minister Barzani and the accompanying delegation to the Iraqi capital, where both sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq’s political scene and several key issues concerning relations between Baghdad and Erbil.

During the meeting, al-Samarrai emphasized the need to complete Iraq’s cabinet formation process based on merit, political competence, and national qualifications.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination and mutual understanding among Iraq’s political forces during what was described as a sensitive phase for the country.

Both sides stressed that stronger political cooperation would support Iraq’s overall stability and improve the functioning of state institutions.

Regarding relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, Barzani and al-Samarrai agreed on the importance of maintaining dialogue between both sides in order to reach lasting solutions to shared issues within constitutional frameworks and mechanisms.

The statement also underscored the importance of supporting Iraq’s new government and preparing for the requirements of the next phase.

The meeting further stressed the need for active participation from all national political forces to preserve political stability and maintain national balance in a way that serves Iraq’s broader interests and all of its communities.

The talks were part of Prime Minister Barzani’s ongoing high-level meetings in Baghdad aimed at strengthening political dialogue and resolving outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad through constitutional means.