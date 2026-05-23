Prime Minister Barzani and Halboosi Stress Unity, Constitutional Dialogue, And Federal Cooperation

The meeting in Baghdad focused on constitutional rights, political coordination, federal cooperation, and the need to complete Iraq’s new cabinet

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Taqadum Party leader Mohammed al-Halboosi on Saturday described Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s visit to Baghdad as “important” and taking place at a “sensitive and critical time,” as both sides emphasized constitutional dialogue, political coordination, and the protection of the rights of all Iraqi communities.

Speaking during a press conference following his meeting with Prime Minister Barzani in Baghdad on Saturday, Halboosi stressed the need to swiftly complete the formation of Iraq’s new federal cabinet and called for greater unity among Iraqi political forces.

“The visit of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to Baghdad comes at an important and sensitive time,” Halboosi said, reaffirming the necessity of accelerating the completion of the new federal government cabinet.

According to statements released by both sides, the meeting focused on preserving the rights of all Iraqi communities and strengthening cooperation to confront the major challenges facing Iraq and the wider region.

Halboosi stressed that Iraqi parties must remain united and reject foreign interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

“It is necessary for Iraqi parties to stand united, and no external side should be allowed to interfere in Iraq’s domestic affairs,” he said.

The Taqadum leader also described political differences as natural within the political process, while emphasizing the importance of restoring coordination and joint action among Iraqi political forces.

“In politics, differences in viewpoints are normal, but returning to coordination and joint work is the correct step,” Halboosi added.

Halboosi also reiterated his party’s support for the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements, stressing that the people of the Kurdistan Region should receive equal treatment alongside all other Iraqi citizens.

“We support the financial rights of the Kurdistan Region, and we believe its people’s rights should be protected like those of all other Iraqi citizens,” he stated.

In a separate statement, the Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed that Halboosi welcomed Prime Minister Barzani’s visit to Baghdad and renewed his support for the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan, as well as efforts to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad through constitutional mechanisms.

Prime Minister Barzani, in turn, thanked Halboosi for his support and stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation between Iraqi political parties to safeguard the interests and rights of all Iraqi communities.

Prime Minister Barzani’s meeting with Halboosi came as part of a broader series of high-level talks in Baghdad aimed at advancing political dialogue and resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through constitutional means.

Earlier during the visit, Prime Minister Barzani held meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan, Abdulhussein al-Moussawi of the Nahj Alliance, and Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance.

Previous meetings focused on judicial independence, constitutional rights, political coordination, cabinet formation efforts, and strengthening relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

At the conclusion of the press conference, Halboosi announced that he plans to visit the Kurdistan Region in the near future to continue coordination efforts and political dialogue.