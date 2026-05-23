Azm Alliance Chief Highlights Importance of Coordination with Kurdistan Region

The head of Iraq’s Azm Alliance emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue and coordination between Erbil and Baghdad

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai on Saturday underscored the importance of maintaining strong relations with the Kurdistan Region, describing continued coordination between Erbil and Baghdad as essential for Iraq’s future, during a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Baghdad.

Speaking during Prime Minister Barzani’s official visit to the Iraqi capital on Saturday, al-Samarrai warmly welcomed the Kurdistan Region delegation and said the growing relationship between the two sides would contribute to serving Iraq and its people.

“We welcome the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region to Baghdad,” al-Samarrai said. “God willing, this bilateral relationship will become a reason for providing greater service to the country.”

Al-Samarrai also said the visit and the renewed rapprochement between Erbil and Baghdad would strengthen Iraq’s current government under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

He expressed hope that both sides would continue working in full coordination during the coming period to improve services and achieve major accomplishments for citizens across Iraq.

“We hope that in the coming stages we will work together and in full coordination to provide the best services for the country and its citizens, and together achieve major accomplishments for the people,” he stated.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Baghdad earlier on Saturday for a series of meetings with senior Iraqi officials aimed at addressing outstanding disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through constitutional mechanisms.

According to a statement released by the Azm Alliance following the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest political developments in Iraq and discussed several issues of mutual concern between Erbil and Baghdad.

The statement said al-Samarrai stressed the importance of completing Iraq’s cabinet formation process on the basis of political, national, and professional merit, while also emphasizing the need to strengthen coordination and understanding among Iraqi political forces during the current sensitive phase.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of preserving political stability and ensuring the proper functioning of state institutions.

Regarding relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, the two sides agreed on the importance of continuing dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad in order to find lasting solutions to shared issues within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

The statement further noted that discussions also focused on supporting Iraq’s new government and preparations for addressing the country’s upcoming priorities and challenges.

The meeting came as part of Prime Minister Barzani’s broader Baghdad visit, which includes talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and several senior political leaders on regional developments, cabinet formation, and efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue and constitutional principles.