Prime Minister Barzani Continues Baghdad Talks with Meeting with Mohsen Al-Mandalawi

Prime Minister Barzani and Iraqi Asaas Alliance leader Mohsen al-Mandalawi emphasized stronger coordination and dialogue between Iraqi political forces and the Kurdistan Region

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani continued his series of high-level meetings in Baghdad on Saturday, holding talks with Mohsen al-Mandalawi, head of the Iraqi Asaas Alliance, as efforts intensify to strengthen political coordination and address outstanding disputes through constitutional dialogue.

According to a statement released following the meeting on May 23, 2026, Barzani and al-Mandalawi stressed the importance of expanding cooperation and joint coordination between Iraqi political parties and the Kurdistan Region in order to resolve ongoing issues and overcome political challenges.

The meeting came as part of Prime Minister Barzani’s broader Baghdad visit, which has included talks with senior Iraqi political and judicial figures focused on constitutional rights, political stability, and federal cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Barzani met with Taqadum Party leader Mohammed al-Halboosi, where both sides emphasized unity, constitutional dialogue, and the protection of the rights of all Iraqi communities.

PM Barzani also held talks with Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai, with discussions centering on stronger coordination between Iraqi political parties and efforts to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad through constitutional mechanisms.

In another meeting, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister met Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan, where both sides stressed the importance of judicial independence, constitutional rights, and political stability in Iraq.

Prime Minister Barzani’s Baghdad visit has been described as a goodwill effort aimed at resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through dialogue and respect for the Iraqi constitution.

The meetings are also addressing regional developments, ongoing political issues, and efforts to complete Iraq’s cabinet formation process.

PM Barzani arrived in Baghdad earlier on Saturday and has already held meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, alongside several senior Iraqi political leaders.