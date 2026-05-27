Shehbaz Sharif, Masoud Pezeshkian Discuss Regional Peace Efforts in Eid Al-Adha Call

The call, which lasted around 30 minutes, focused on bilateral ties, regional stability, and the ongoing crisis affecting Iran and the wider Middle East.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to exchange Eid al-Adha greetings and discuss ongoing regional peace efforts, according to a statement posted on X by the Pakistani premier.

The call, which lasted around 30 minutes, focused on bilateral ties, regional stability, and the ongoing crisis affecting Iran and the wider Middle East. Both leaders conveyed best wishes to each other, their respective peoples, and the Muslim world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

According to the statement, President Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its role in efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region and expressed appreciation for the contributions of Pakistan’s military leadership, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. He also noted that regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye were supporting the peace initiatives.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran over the loss of lives during the current crisis and said Pakistan would continue standing by its neighboring country. He praised Field Marshal Asim Munir’s efforts to help promote regional peace and expressed hope that a peace agreement could soon be reached “with dignity and honor” for the Iranian nation.

Sharif added that lasting peace would help unlock Iran’s economic potential and contribute to stability and prosperity across the region.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on regional developments, the statement added.

Pakistan has increasingly emerged as a key mediator between the United States and Iran amid heightened regional tensions, with diplomatic and military officials playing an active role in efforts to prevent a wider conflict.

The mediation initiative, led primarily by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has followed a two-phase framework. The first phase focused on securing a temporary ceasefire, with Pakistan helping broker an initial truce on April 8 that was later extended to allow diplomatic negotiations to continue.

The second phase centers on ongoing talks aimed at reaching a permanent settlement, including discussions related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on regional developments, the statement added.