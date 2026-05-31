One Dead And 780 Arrested During PSG Victory Celebrations in France

French authorities reported hundreds of arrests, dozens of injuries, and one death after celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - French authorities announced on Sunday that 780 people were arrested nationwide after celebrations marking Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory were marred by violent clashes, injuries, and a fatal road accident.

Thousands of supporters flooded the streets of Paris and other French cities following PSG's victory over Arsenal in the Champions League final held in Budapest on Saturday night.

However, what began as widespread celebrations quickly escalated into unrest in several locations, prompting a large-scale security response.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the death of a man in his twenties after his motocross motorcycle crashed into concrete barriers on an exit ramp of the Paris ring road.

Authorities also reported that another young man suffered serious injuries in a knife attack in Paris that was allegedly linked to a robbery.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 57 members of the security forces were injured during the disturbances.

He added that 219 people were injured across France, including eight who sustained serious injuries.

According to Nunez, incidents of violence were recorded in 71 municipalities nationwide.

Authorities reported thefts and looting in approximately 15 cities, while clashes between groups of supporters and police broke out in several locations.

The interior minister highlighted an increase in the use of fireworks directed at law enforcement officers during the unrest.

More than 22,000 police officers and security personnel had been deployed across France ahead of the celebrations, reflecting concerns over potential disorder following similar incidents during PSG's previous Champions League triumph.

The 780 arrests represented a 32 percent increase compared with the celebrations surrounding the club's victory in last year's competition, according to the minister.

French authorities are preparing for further celebrations on Sunday, when around 100,000 people are expected to attend a victory parade featuring PSG players near the Eiffel Tower.

The squad is also scheduled to be received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Nunez warned that authorities would implement a strong security response against any new disturbances and said penalties would be imposed on anyone attempting to block traffic or enter restricted areas, including the Paris ring road.

Nearly 6,000 police officers and gendarmes have been deployed to secure the events.

The mayor of Paris's 8th arrondissement, which includes the Champs-Elysees, called for a ban on large spontaneous gatherings following the violence.

In a statement, the district administration said the famous avenue and its surrounding areas had ceased to be a place of celebration and instead became "an arena of urban guerrilla warfare."

The mayor argued that a policy of "zero gatherings" was necessary to prevent future unrest.

Nunez rejected the proposal, saying such a measure would require nearly half of the available security deployment and would not be practical to enforce.

While PSG's Champions League victory sparked scenes of celebration across France, the death of a young man, hundreds of injuries, and widespread violence overshadowed the festivities, leaving authorities focused on maintaining order as further celebrations continue.