Iran’s Parliament Speaker: Iran Will Not Sign Any Deal That Compromises People's Rights

The parliament speaker reiterated that Tehran would only accept an agreement that fully protects the rights and interests of the Iranian people.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that Tehran will not yield to pressure or sign any agreement that disregards the rights of the Iranian people, declaring that the country has entered a "new phase of war" in which its adversaries are seeking to compensate for military setbacks by undermining domestic unity.

Addressing the current situation, Ghalibaf said the Iranian people are facing a historic test of resilience and determination. He argued that Iran's enemies are attempting to create divisions within society through economic pressure and media campaigns aimed at weakening national solidarity and forcing Tehran into submission.

According to Ghalibaf, such efforts are destined to fail, stressing that Iran's strength lies not only in its military capabilities but also in the unity and steadfastness of its people. He described Iran as confronting a "bloodthirsty enemy" intent on destroying both Iran and Islam, adding that future generations would take pride in the resistance demonstrated by the current generation.

The parliament speaker reiterated that Tehran would only accept an agreement that fully protects the rights and interests of the Iranian people.

His remarks come amid reports of tougher demands from Washington. According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump has sent Tehran a new proposal containing stricter conditions for a potential agreement, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Responding to those reports, Ghalibaf said Iran would not approve any deal until it is assured that all the rights of its citizens are safeguarded.

Also, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Washington is prepared to resume military action against Iran if diplomatic efforts collapse.

The latest exchange of statements comes as ongoing hostilities between the United States and Iran, which erupted on February 28, continue to complicate diplomatic efforts. Disputes over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program remain among the key obstacles to a broader settlement.

Tehran maintains that nuclear-related issues should be addressed only as part of a comprehensive agreement, while Washington continues to seek guarantees on the matter before any wider deal is reached.