Iraqi PM Al-Zaidi and US Envoy Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

The Iraqi prime minister and the US chargé d'affaires reviewed bilateral ties, strategic cooperation, and efforts to promote security and stability across the region

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on Sunday received Joshua Harris, the chargé d'affaires of the United States Embassy in Iraq, for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across a range of sectors.

The meeting examined prospects for deeper collaboration between Baghdad and Washington, as both sides discussed ways to broaden relations in the economic, investment, and cultural fields on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office, al-Zaidi stressed the importance of maintaining constructive communication between the two countries and sustaining joint work under the Strategic Framework Agreement and existing bilateral memorandums of understanding.

The Iraqi prime minister also emphasized the commitment of both sides to enhancing partnership and coordination on various bilateral and regional issues.

During the discussions, al-Zaidi underscored the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes and promoting security and stability throughout the region.

For his part, Harris expressed Washington's appreciation for Iraq's efforts to strengthen bilateral partnerships across multiple sectors.

The US diplomat also commended Iraq's role and its initiatives aimed at supporting regional security and stability, according to the statement.

The meeting comes as al-Zaidi continues efforts to consolidate his administration and advance its broader governance agenda.

Political blocs are currently working toward completing the formation of the federal government after parliament approved the majority of al-Zaidi's cabinet on May 14 while postponing decisions on several remaining ministerial portfolios.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, Iraqi political factions are seeking to hold a parliamentary confidence vote on the outstanding cabinet positions within the next 10 to 15 days, although legal appeals and political negotiations continue to complicate the process.

Al-Zaidi has repeatedly emphasized that completing the cabinet is essential to strengthening state institutions, reinforcing stability, and implementing his government's reform program.

Sunday's meeting highlighted ongoing efforts by Baghdad and Washington to maintain close coordination through existing strategic agreements while pursuing broader economic, diplomatic, and regional cooperation at a time when Iraq's new government continues to take shape.