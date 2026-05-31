Trump Appoints Tom Barrack as Special Presidential Envoy for Iraq and Syria

The US president announced that Tom Barrack will take on new diplomatic responsibilities for both Syria and Iraq while continuing to serve as ambassador to Türkiye

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump announced that United States Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack has been appointed Special Presidential Envoy to Syria and Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq, expanding his role in Washington's engagement with both countries.

In a statement published on his official Truth Social account, Trump praised Barrack's performance as ambassador and said the appointment comes as the United States continues to strengthen its strategic cooperation with the governments of Syria and Iraq.

“I am pleased to announce that United States Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, who has done an outstanding job, will be named Special Presidential Envoy to Syria and, likewise, Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq,” Trump said.

He added that relations between Washington and both governments continue to grow as strategic cooperation advances.

According to Trump's statement, Barrack will continue serving as US ambassador to Türkiye while assuming the additional responsibilities.

The president said Barrack would carry out his duties with the full support of the US Department of State.

“We greatly appreciate the work that Tom Barrack has done, and his continued willingness to serve our Country,” Trump said.

The announcement comes one day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Barrack would continue playing a major role in shaping US policy toward Syria and Iraq.

Rubio previously stated that although Barrack's formal title as Special Envoy for Syria was set to expire, he would remain a key figure within the Trump administration's regional strategy.

“Ambassador Tom Barrack has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria,” Rubio said. “While that title is expiring, he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq.”

Rubio highlighted Barrack's experience, regional relationships, and understanding of the administration's foreign policy priorities as important assets in advancing US objectives.

Barrack currently serves as the United States Ambassador to Türkiye and has been deeply involved in diplomatic efforts related to Syria during a period of significant political change and regional realignment.

His continued involvement in both the Syrian and Iraqi files signals Washington's intention to maintain a coordinated approach toward the two neighboring countries as it seeks to advance its strategic interests across the region.

Trump's decision formalizes an expanded mandate for Barrack, placing him at the center of US engagement with both Syria and Iraq while reinforcing his already influential role in regional diplomacy.