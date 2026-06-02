Alleged Kata'ib Hezbollah Commander Rejects Terrorism Charges in Defiant U.S. Court Appearance

A dramatic courtroom confrontation is only part of the story. The case offers a rare glimpse into how prosecutors say modern militant networks blend global operations, propaganda, and covert coordination.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An alleged senior commander of an Iran-backed Iraqi militant group pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court on Tuesday to sweeping terrorism charges, in a defiant appearance that underscored the deepening legal and geopolitical conflict between the United States and transnational armed networks.

Mohammed Baqir al-Saadi, a 32-year-old dual Iranian-Iraqi national, faces an eight-count indictment accusing him of conspiring to provide material support to Kata'ib Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization.

Federal prosecutors allege al-Saadi operated as a key operative for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), orchestrating nearly 20 attacks across Europe and attempting to organize violent strikes within the United States.

Appearing before Federal Judge Colleen McMahon in prison garb and shackles, al-Saadi turned the arraignment into a momentary political platform.

Following the formal entry of a not guilty plea by his attorney, Andrew Dalack, the defendant addressed the court through an interpreter.

"I am not guilty, and we are in a state of war," al-Saadi stated, gesturing toward the bench and federal prosecutors. "Children are being killed by your missiles."

The outburst prompted Judge McMahon to loudly order al-Saadi to be seated. Following the intervention of two federal marshals, the defendant complied.

The exchange starkly illustrated the competing narratives surrounding the trial: while the U.S. government frames the prosecution strictly as a counterterrorism imperative, supporters of Iran-aligned "resistance" factions frequently view such legal actions through the lens of ongoing regional warfare and foreign military intervention.

A Transnational Investigation Unsealed

The prosecution of al-Saadi is being described by U.S. authorities as one of the most significant recent cases involving alleged Iran-linked militant networks operating across multiple continents.

The Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) allege that since at least 2017, al-Saadi has functioned to advance the strategic objectives of both the IRGC and Kata'ib Hezbollah.

According to federal prosecutors, al-Saadi ascended into a coordinating role following U.S. airstrikes that neutralized senior leaders of those organizations, directing retribution operations aimed at U.S. citizens, political figures, and military personnel.

The indictment claims al-Saadi recently orchestrated approximately 18 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe.

Investigators allege these strikes were claimed under the pseudonym Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which prosecutors assert is a front group established by Kata'ib Hezbollah and other designated foreign terrorist organizations to obscure their involvement.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche characterized the arrest as a major disruption of a militant network.

"Al-Saadi has been directly involved in terrorist operations and military decisions to attack U.S. and Israeli interests across the world," Blanche said in a statement released by the Department of Justice.

FBI Director Kash Patel echoed this assessment, describing the defendant as "a high-value and dangerous target responsible for orchestrating numerous mass-casualty terrorist acts globally."

Allegations of Psychological Warfare

Court filings outline what investigators describe as a sophisticated hybrid warfare operation, in which physical attacks were explicitly designed to generate digital propaganda.

Federal prosecutors allege al-Saadi participated in FaceTime calls with operatives in real-time, directing violence and recording the events to produce psychological warfare materials.

In one instance cited by the Department of Justice from April 2026, al-Saadi allegedly recorded an attack against a synagogue in London via video call, providing instructions in English on deploying incendiary devices.

Investigators claim the defendant described these efforts as a campaign designed to instill fear in civilian populations, noting a communication in which he allegedly stated that "anything that distracts the enemy is useful."

Read More: U.S. Indicts Dual Iranian-Iraqi National Over Alleged Global Terror Network Linked to IRGC

The indictment also details alleged attempts to orchestrate violence inside the United States.

Prosecutors claim that between March and April 2026, al-Saadi explored methods for attacking a synagogue in New York, allegedly asking a U.S.-based contact if they knew someone who could carry out an operation involving "burning" or "killing."

The alleged domestic plot was disrupted when al-Saadi was detained while traveling abroad. While the Department of Justice has not officially disclosed the location of his initial apprehension, Reuters reported that he was arrested in Turkey in mid-May before being transferred into FBI custody and transported to New York.

The IRGC Connection

The indictment provides extensive allegations regarding al-Saadi's purported ties to senior Iranian military leadership. During interviews with U.S. investigators following his transfer to federal custody, al-Saadi reportedly described himself as a leader within "the resistance," managing media operations and military intelligence for proxy groups.

The Department of Justice asserts that al-Saadi claimed a close relationship with Qasem Soleimani, the late commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

Investigators allege that electronic devices recovered from the defendant contained photographs placing him in underground operations centers alongside Soleimani.

One photograph reportedly showed al-Saadi in an intelligence room featuring a map of the United States displaying a list of "legitimate targets," including prominent American officials.

Geopolitical and Legal Implications

The case emerges at an exceptionally sensitive moment in Middle Eastern and international security affairs.

As the confrontation between the United States and Iran-aligned armed groups intensifies across the Levant and the Gulf, Western intelligence agencies are increasingly focused on the threat posed by transnational militant networks capable of operating beyond traditional conflict zones.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton emphasized the broader significance of the prosecution.

"The IRGC's claims are not just rhetoric, they are taking action around the world to undermine America and American values," Clayton stated, framing the indictment as part of a decades-long effort to counter Iranian-backed militancy.

If convicted on the eight counts, which include conspiring to bomb a place of public use and attempted acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, al-Saadi faces multiple potential life sentences.

However, the judicial process remains in its early stages, and the defendant retains the presumption of innocence. As the legal battle unfolds in Manhattan, the prosecution of Mohammed Baqir al-Saadi is likely to set significant precedents for how the U.S. justice system addresses the complex, hybrid nature of modern state-sponsored proxy networks.