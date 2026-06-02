Prime Minister Barzani Pushes for Kurdistan Legislative Revival to End Stalemate

During the discussion with French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the urgent need to reactivate the Kurdistan Parliament. He stressed that current challenges must be addressed with a "sense of responsibility" to break the ongoing political deadlock in the Region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has strongly urged the immediate reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament, positioning the legislative body's revival as an essential mechanism for resolving the region's ongoing political stalemate. The urgent appeal was delivered on Tuesday, during comprehensive diplomatic discussions in Erbil with Patrick Durel, the French Ambassador to Iraq, underscoring the deep intersection of domestic governance challenges and strategic international partnerships.

Addressing the protracted political gridlock that has significantly hindered legislative and administrative progress in the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized that local political factions must confront the current crisis with a profound "sense of responsibility."

According to an official statement released by the KRG, the prime minister made it clear that restoring parliamentary operations is absolutely paramount to breaking the institutional deadlock. Reactivating the legislature, he argued, would establish a crucial constitutional forum necessary to bridge partisan divides, pass essential legislation, and resume vital government functions.

The prime minister's call for domestic political restoration was framed against the backdrop of robust bilateral engagement.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Durel held extensive discussions regarding the expansion of collaborative ties between Erbil and Paris across a variety of crucial sectors.

The official KRG statement indicated that both leaders shared closely aligned perspectives on the vital importance of safeguarding institutional security and maintaining long-term stability, not only within the Kurdistan Region but throughout the broader Iraqi state.

Beyond internal Kurdish politics and European bilateral relations, the diplomatic dialogue also addressed complex national issues facing the federal government.

The two officials carefully reviewed the wider security, economic, and financial headwinds currently challenging authorities in Baghdad.

During these discussions, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed Erbil's readiness to support the federal government as it navigates these national hurdles. He highlighted the critical need for coordinated efforts to confront shared vulnerabilities and foster sustainable economic development across the country.

Ultimately, Prime Minister Barzani's diplomatic engagement with the French ambassador highlights a dual-track strategy for the Kurdistan Region: solidifying crucial international alliances while urgently attempting to mend internal political fractures.

The forceful push to reactivate parliament represents a definitive acknowledgment that sustainable regional stability and effective international cooperation rely heavily on a fully functional domestic government.

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Moving forward, the successful revival of the legislature will likely serve as a crucial barometer for institutional resilience, democratic governance, and enduring political unity in the Kurdistan Region.

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