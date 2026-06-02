Senior Houthi Official Warns Israel of 'Comprehensive Response' to Any Escalation in Lebanon

Threat comes after Israeli military orders evacuations in southern Lebanon ahead of planned strikes

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A senior Houthi official on Tuesday warned that any Israeli military escalation in Lebanon would trigger a broad response from forces aligned with the regional “Axis of Resistance,” following Israeli evacuation orders issued ahead of planned strikes in southern Lebanon.

Mohammed al-Farah, a senior official of Yemen's Houthi movement, said Israel would face consequences for any further military action in Lebanon.

“Israel must understand that any violation in Lebanon will be met with a response,” al-Farah said in a statement.

“Enemy soldiers in southern Lebanon will remain exposed to being killed until withdrawal, and any escalation will be met with an extensive and comprehensive response,” he added.

The remarks came after the Israeli military instructed residents of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh to evacuate immediately, citing planned operations against Hezbollah positions.

Israeli military spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee said the army was preparing to act in response to what it described as Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire agreement.

“In light of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is compelled to act against it with force,” Adraee wrote on X.

“For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River,” he added.

The warning fueled concerns of renewed hostilities in southern Lebanon, where tensions have remained high despite efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The Houthis, who control large parts of Yemen, have repeatedly launched missiles and drones toward Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war, saying their attacks are carried out in solidarity with Palestinians and as part of a broader regional campaign against Israel.

Al-Farah's latest comments suggest the group is closely monitoring developments in Lebanon and could seek to coordinate its response with other members of the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance if fighting intensifies.

The warning also comes a day after the Iraqi armed faction Ashab al-Kahf threatened military action against Israel if Beirut's southern suburbs come under attack. In a statement issued late Monday, the group said the Israeli city and port of Eilat would become a target in the event of strikes on Beirut's Hezbollah-dominated southern districts, adding that any response would be coordinated with the Axis of Resistance.

The parallel statements underscore growing rhetoric among Iran-aligned groups across the region as concerns mount over a potential expansion of the conflict beyond Gaza and southern Lebanon.