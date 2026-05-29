Brutal Murder of Three-Year-Old by Father Shakes Turkish Society

A horrific incident in Türkiye's Hatay province has sparked nationwide outrage after a man allegedly killed his three-year-old son during the Eid al-Adha holiday. Turkish police arrested the father after discovering the child's remains, launching a formal murder investigation into the case.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish society has been profoundly shaken by the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy, allegedly at the hands of his father, during the Eid al-Adha holiday. The incident, which occurred in the southern province of Hatay, has triggered a wave of nationwide grief and outrage as local authorities launch a formal homicide investigation into the disturbing circumstances surrounding the child's death.

A Holiday Shattered

The tragedy unfolded on the first day of the Islamic holiday in the Kurtuluş neighborhood of Yayladağı, a district in Hatay.

According to Turkish media reports, a man identified as Mehmet Emin was living alone with his three-year-old son, Poyraz.

The living arrangement followed a recent family breakdown and divorce, which had resulted in the child's mother moving out of the shared residence.

Preliminary reports cited by local outlets indicate that the suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of severe narcotics at the time, strangled the young boy on the morning of the holiday.

The exact motive driving the violence remains undetermined by investigators. However, the sheer brutality of the act, which reportedly included the subsequent mutilation of the child's remains, has amplified public shock and drawn widespread condemnation across the country.

Suspicion and Discovery

The crime was uncovered shortly after the incident when the suspect traveled to the nearby Köşrelik neighborhood to visit his own father.

During the holiday gathering, the grandfather noticed Mehmet Emin exhibiting highly erratic and incoherent behavior.

When the grandfather inquired about the whereabouts of three-year-old Poyraz and failed to receive a rational response, his suspicions rapidly deepened.

Acting on his concerns, he immediately alerted Turkish security forces.

Police units were swiftly dispatched to the suspect's residence, where they discovered the child's remains and secured the crime scene for forensic analysis.

Investigation Underway

Turkish police arrested Mehmet Emin at the scene without delay.

Following his initial processing and interrogation by local security forces, the suspect was brought before a regional court.

Judicial authorities have officially remanded him in custody pending a comprehensive criminal investigation.

The case has generated intense media coverage and heightened public sensitivity, particularly given its timing during a major religious festival traditionally centered on family unity and community celebration.

As forensic teams and prosecutors continue to gather evidence to build their case, the tragic incident has reignited broader societal conversations in Türkiye regarding the devastating intersection of domestic violence, substance abuse, and the urgent need for enhanced protection of vulnerable children within fractured households.