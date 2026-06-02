Ukraine Calls for Expanded Air Defenses After Deadly Russian Missile and Drone Barrage

Zelensky urges European air shield and renewed U.S. support as strikes kill at least 13 and damage multiple cities

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for Europe to develop its own integrated air defense systems and urged continued U.S. military support after Russia launched one of its largest combined drone and missile attacks in recent months, killing at least 13 people and striking multiple cities across the country.

In a statement posted on social media, Zelensky said Europe needed to build an “anti-ballistic defense” capable of deterring future attacks, adding that American assistance in supplying missiles for Patriot air defense systems remained “absolutely necessary.”

The appeal came after Russia fired hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles overnight in a coordinated barrage that Ukrainian officials described as one of the most intense of the war.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 73 missiles and 656 drones, of which 602 drones and 40 missiles were intercepted. Despite the interceptions, multiple strikes hit residential and civilian infrastructure.

In Kyiv, air raid sirens sounded throughout the night, followed by repeated explosions that forced residents into metro stations for shelter. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four people were killed and at least 65 others were injured, including children.

Further south in Dnipro, nine people were killed when a four-storey residential building collapsed following a direct hit, according to Ukrainian officials. Several others remain missing.

Strikes were also reported in other regions. In Odesa, a maternity hospital was damaged, though authorities confirmed no casualties among patients or staff. In Kharkiv, near the Russian border, at least 15 people were wounded, including a child, according to local officials.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga condemned the assault, describing it as evidence of Russia’s battlefield setbacks.

“Putin is a war criminal and loser who has no cards except terror,” Sybiga said. “Moscow is losing on the battlefield. No number of missiles can change this.”

He added that the strikes demonstrated what he called Russia’s growing reliance on attacks against civilians as military pressure mounts.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko warned that “every delay” in strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses was costing lives.

Russia, meanwhile, said it had carried out a large-scale strike targeting Ukraine’s military-industrial infrastructure, including the use of hypersonic missiles. Moscow denied targeting civilians.

The overnight bombardment caused widespread damage, including power outages in several regions and destruction of residential buildings. AFP journalists in Kyiv reported explosions and thick smoke rising over the capital at dawn as emergency crews cleared debris.

The latest escalation follows weeks of intensified strikes despite earlier ceasefire discussions mediated by the United States. Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of violations, with hopes for a broader truce fading amid continued fighting.

Ukraine has also increased its own cross-border drone operations against Russian territory in response to the sustained bombardment.

According to Ukrainian air force data, Russia launched more than 8,000 long-range drones in May alone, underscoring what officials describe as a steadily intensifying aerial campaign nearly four years into the war.