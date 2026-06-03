President Masoud Barzani, Azem Alliance Leader Discuss Iraq's Political Situation

The statement said the meeting focused on the overall political developments in Iraq and efforts to enhance coordination and cooperation among political parties to address national challenges and support stability in the country.

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani received Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Azem Alliance, on Wednesday to discuss Iraq's political situation and coordination among the country's political forces, according to a statement issued by Barzani Headquarters.

The statement said the meeting focused on the overall political developments in Iraq and efforts to enhance coordination and cooperation among political parties to address national challenges and support stability in the country.

The meeting comes days after Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Al-Samarrai in Erbil, where the two sides discussed recent developments in Iraq's political process and ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

During Monday's meeting, Prime Minister Barzani and Al-Samarrai emphasized the importance of supporting the federal government in providing services to citizens, enhancing political stability, and fostering cooperation among Iraq's political forces. They also stressed the need to resolve outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in accordance with the Iraqi Constitution while respecting the federal system and the Kurdistan Region's constitutional status.

Relations between Erbil and Baghdad have long been influenced by disputes over budget allocations, public-sector salaries, oil and gas management, and constitutional authorities. Kurdish officials have repeatedly called for lasting solutions based on constitutional principles and mutual agreements between the two governments.