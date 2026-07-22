CENTCOM Conducts 11th Consecutive Night of Strikes Against Iran

U.S. military says operation targeted maritime and logistics infrastructure to protect commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out its 11th consecutive night of military strikes against Iran on Tuesday, targeting military infrastructure that it said supports Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released early Wednesday, CENTCOM said the strikes were completed at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on July 21 and focused on Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure.

According to the U.S. military, the operation was designed to further degrade Iran's capacity to conduct attacks against international shipping and disrupt maritime security in one of the world's most important energy corridors.

CENTCOM accused Iran of escalating attacks on commercial vessels in recent months, saying Tehran had targeted more than 30 commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz over the past three months.

The U.S. command said the attacks had endangered hundreds of civilian mariners and undermined the principle of freedom of navigation in international waters.

Despite the ongoing tensions, CENTCOM said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic.

Since early May, U.S. forces operating under CENTCOM have helped facilitate the safe passage of approximately 900 commercial vessels carrying around 450 million barrels of crude oil, underscoring the strategic importance of maintaining security along the waterway.

The latest operation marks the 11th consecutive evening of U.S. strikes against Iranian targets, reflecting Washington's sustained military campaign aimed at weakening Iran's military capabilities and protecting maritime commerce amid heightened regional tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, with a significant share of global oil exports passing through the narrow waterway each day. Recent U.S.-Iran hostilities have heightened concerns over the security of commercial shipping and global energy supplies.