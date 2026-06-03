President Masoud Barzani: Peshmerga Weapons Symbolize History, Sacrifice, and Dignity

"The Peshmerga's weapon is not merely pieces of iron, ammunition, or instruments of war. Rather, the Peshmerga's weapon represents history, sacrifice, dignity, and conviction," President Barzani said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday responded to recent discussions surrounding the weapons of the Peshmerga forces, stressing that the force's arms carry deep historical and symbolic significance beyond their military function.

In a statement published on his official X account, President Barzani said that the current political situation had prompted some parties to comment on the Peshmerga's weapons and present what he described as misleading interpretations and inaccurate views on the issue.

Addressing those claims, President Barzani emphasized the origins of the Peshmerga, stating that the force "was born from the blood, suffering, and tears of the people of Kurdistan."

He underscored that the Peshmerga's weapons represent far more than military equipment.

"The Peshmerga's weapon is not merely pieces of iron, ammunition, or instruments of war. Rather, the Peshmerga's weapon represents history, sacrifice, dignity, and conviction," President Barzani said.

The Kurdish leader further noted that the weapons carried by Peshmerga fighters symbolize their enduring loyalty and commitment to the people of Kurdistan, as well as to their land and homeland.