Prime Minister Barzani Says Kurdistan Is Ready to Increase Iraq’s Oil Exports

Masrour Barzani says Erbil delegation held constructive talks in Baghdad on salaries and oil exports, reiterates support for federal government and President Masoud Barzani’s political initiative

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Thursday that a recent visit by a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation to Baghdad was aimed at supporting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and advancing efforts to resolve long-standing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad in accordance with the Iraqi Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference, Barzani stated that the KRG delegation had held constructive discussions with federal officials on key issues, including public-sector salaries and the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

The prime minister stressed that the Kurdistan Region remains prepared to assist Iraq in increasing its oil exports through the Region’s pipeline infrastructure.

“We are ready to help Iraq increase oil exports through the Kurdistan Region’s pipelines,” Barzani said, noting that international oil companies are seeking guarantees before resuming their operations in the Region.

Addressing the electricity sector, Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s experience in power generation, describing it as a successful model. He said the Region is capable of supplying up to 2,000 megawatts of electricity to the federal government, underscoring the KRG’s willingness to contribute to Iraq’s broader energy needs.

On internal political issues in the Kurdistan Region, Barzani reaffirmed his full support for the political initiative launched by President Masoud Barzani. He urged political parties to approach disputes with responsibility and rationality to reach solutions that serve the public interest.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of reactivating the Kurdistan Parliament, respecting the will of the electorate, and ensuring the implementation of the democratic process through elections.

Regarding the ongoing issues of public-sector salaries and border crossings, Barzani said the administration of border crossings is a shared responsibility under the Constitution and reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to constitutional provisions.

He further expressed hope that the salary issue affecting public employees would not become entangled in political disputes, stressing the need to shield citizens’ livelihoods from political disagreements.

The remarks come amid continued negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad over a range of unresolved issues, including revenue-sharing mechanisms, oil exports, border-crossing management, and the regular disbursement of salaries to Kurdistan Region public servants.